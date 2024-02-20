 Asian Indoor Athletics Championship: Gulveer Singh Loses Gold Due To 'Lane Infringement', Appeal Rejected
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Indoor Athletics Championship: Gulveer Singh Loses Gold Due To 'Lane Infringement', Appeal Rejected

Asian Indoor Athletics Championship: Gulveer Singh Loses Gold Due To 'Lane Infringement', Appeal Rejected

Gulveer Singh has lost the gold he won at the Asian Indoor Athletics in Tehran due to lane infringement

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Gulveer Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

India's Gulveer Singh lost his men's 3000m gold medal in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran after he was disqualified for 'lane infringement'. Gulveer had clocked 8 minutes 07.48 seconds to finish on top of the podium in the 3000m final, a non Olympic athletics event, late on Monday. He was later disqualified for lane infringement and a late night 'appeal' by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) was also rejected.

Read Also
Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships: Jyothi Yarraji Clinches Gold And Registers National Record
article-image

"Yes, it was ruled that Gulveer committed lane infringement. Of course, AFI protested but the protest was rejected," a coach, who is with the team, told PTI.

"The jury said they have enough evidence to conclude that Gulveer made lane infringement." Various clauses of technical rules 17.2 and 17.3 provides for how an athlete can commit lane infringement and under what circumstances he or she may not be disqualified.

Technical Rule 17.2.3 says: "In all races run in lanes (or any part of a race run in lanes), each athlete shall keep within their allocated lane from start to finish and, when running on a bend, shall not step or run on or inside the left-hand lane line or in the case of the inside lane, the kerb or line marking the border of the inside of the track." Keneshbekov Nursultan of Kyrgystan, who had finished second with a time of 8:08.85s, was awarded the gold.

India end campaign with three gold and 1 silver medal:

Jalil Naseri (8:09.39) of Iran, the original third-place finisher, took the silver and Frolovskiy (8:17.17) of Kazakhstan bagged the bronze. With the loss of the gold won by Gulveer, India ended their campaign with three gold and one silver.

Ace shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and Harmilan Bains (1500m) had won a gold medal each on the first day of competitions on Saturday. Toor and Yarraji had smashed their own national records.

On Monday, Ankita had won a silver medal in women's 3000m race with a timing of 9:26.22s. India had won one gold, six silver and one bronze in the last edition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asian Indoor Athletics Championship: Gulveer Singh Loses Gold Due To 'Lane Infringement', Appeal...

Asian Indoor Athletics Championship: Gulveer Singh Loses Gold Due To 'Lane Infringement', Appeal...

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant To Return As Batter And Captain For Delhi Capitals - Report

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant To Return As Batter And Captain For Delhi Capitals - Report

Smriti Mandhana To Meg Lanning: Most Expensive Captains In WPL 2024

Smriti Mandhana To Meg Lanning: Most Expensive Captains In WPL 2024

IPL 2024: Entire Tournament To Be Held In India Despite Lok Sabha Elections, Confirms Chairman

IPL 2024: Entire Tournament To Be Held In India Despite Lok Sabha Elections, Confirms Chairman

NZ vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Series Opener?

NZ vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Series Opener?