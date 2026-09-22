Asian Games: Hindi, Chinese, Arabic & English Above Japanese On Waste Bins In Nagoya Surprises Indian Journalist | X

Nagoya, September 22: An Indian journalist and sports presenter was surprised while covering the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. The journalist identified as Vimal Kumar shared a post on his social media account and showed the instructions printed on waste bins in Nagoya. The surprising element was the order of the languages in which the instructions were printed on the waste bins.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The local Japanese language was at the bottom of all the languages. The languages were in this order:

1. English

2. Chinese

3. Hindi

4. Arabic

5. Japanese

The journalist shared the post with the picture of the waste bins with the caption, "English, Chinese, Hindi and Japanese! This was surprising in Nagoya."

The waste bins were marked for different types of waste, including glass bottles, plastic bags, plastic bottles and burnable waste. While having the instructions in multiple languages is expected at an international sporting event, however, the order of the languages was what surprised the journalist and the internet users.

The social media users were quick to react to the post. A user said, "Developed Nation". Another said, "Nicee". A user found something funny about Urdu, however, the language was not present in the picture shared by Kumar.

The viral social media post provides a glimpse at how the Japanese are preparing for the visitors across the globe for the event. With the officials, athletes, journalists and fans from several countries in Nagoya for the games, even everyday things such as waste disposal have been taken care of and adapted for an international audience.