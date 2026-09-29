Asian Games Gold Medallist Sanju Devi To Get ₹51 Lakh Reward From Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai | https://cmo.cg.gov.in/

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a Rs 51 lakh cash reward for Sanju Devi who is a member of India's gold medal-winning women's kabaddi team at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan.

Sanju Devi who hails from Korba district in Chhattisgarh met Chief Minister Sai at his residence. The Chief Minister congratulated her on her achievement and announced the cash reward in recognition of her contribution to India's historic performance at the Asian Games.

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Sai praised Sanju Devi for her hard work, dedication and determination, saying her success has brought pride to Chhattisgarh and the country. He also said her achievement would inspire young athletes, especially girls from the state to take up sports and pursue their dreams.

The Chief Minister also spoke to Sanju Devi about her experience at the Asian Games and India's performance in the women's kabaddi competition. He said that an athlete's success is not only a personal achievement but can also inspire thousands of young people who dream of representing the country.

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At the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, the Indian women's kabaddi team won the gold medal after defeating Iran in the final. Sanju Devi played an important role in the team's successful campaign and became one of the athletes from Chhattisgarh to shine on the international stage.

Sai said the Chhattisgarh government was working to create better opportunities for athletes across the state. He added that players from remote areas should have access to proper training, resources and support so they can compete at national and international events.

Sanju Devi thanked the Chief Minister for the recognition and financial incentive. She said the support from the state government would motivate her to work harder and perform even better in future competitions.