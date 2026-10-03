'Gold Aane Wala hain': India Posts Highest Total Against Pakistan In T20I History; Abishek Sharma, Tilak Verma Strike |

India delivered a commanding batting performance in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket gold medal match against Pakistan, posting a massive 211/6 in 20 overs. After winning the toss, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer elected to bat first, and his decision paid off as the batters put Pakistan under pressure from the outset.

Abhishek Sharma provided a blazing start, helping India race to 81 runs in the first six overs. The team continued its aggressive approach to reach 114/3 at the halfway stage. Pakistan managed to slow the scoring rate during the middle overs, preventing India from pushing beyond the 230-run mark.

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However, India finished strongly, with Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube accelerating in the death overs. Dube played an attacking cameo, scoring 27 off just 15 deliveries, while Varma smashed 51 off 22 balls to give India a formidable total.

Abhishek Sharma was another standout performer, scoring 61 runs at the top of the order. India finished at 211/6, setting Pakistan a target of 212 runs to win the gold medal.

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The total is India's highest in men's T20 internationals against Pakistan, adding another milestone to the high-stakes rivalry. Pakistan now face the challenge of chasing 212 in the final, with the Asian Games 2026 gold medal on the line.

Scorecard: India 211/6 (20 overs) — Abhishek Sharma 61, Tilak Varma 51; A. Minhas 2/25.