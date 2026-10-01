Asian Games: Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For 7 Runs Off 3 Balls, Team India Suffer Early Blow Against Sri Lanka

Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For 7 Runs Off 3 Balls | SonyLiv/X

Abhishek Sharma endured another early dismissal as India faced Sri Lanka in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket competition at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan.

The explosive left-hander was dismissed for just 7 runs off three deliveries, failing to provide India with the quick start they would have wanted after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first. India entered the semi-final as the defending champions, while Sri Lanka were looking to secure their place in the gold-medal match.

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Abhishek's dismissal comes after he had recently produced a sensational 108 off 34 balls against Afghanistan, smashing a record-breaking 30-ball century in the third T20I of India's series.

India's semi-final against Sri Lanka is particularly significant with Pakistan already through to the final after defeating Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semi-final. The winner of India and Sri Lanka will face Pakistan in the gold-medal clash.

With Abhishek back in the pavilion early, India will now look to their middle order to build the innings and put up a competitive total against Sri Lanka.