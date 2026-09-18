Asian Games 2026: When And Where To Watch Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Double Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been named as India's flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, scheduled for Saturday.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm IST. Over 500 Indian athletes are set to compete in 37 sports at the 20th edition of the Asian Games, which will conclude on October 4.

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Manu created history by becoming the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals at a single edition of the Olympic Games in Paris when she bagged bronze medals in 10m air Pistl and 10m air pistol mixed team event. She was a part of the gold-medal-winning 25m pistol women's team in the Hangzhou edition of the continental games. Meanwhile, Toor is a two-time defending champion in shot put in the Asian Games.

The Asian Games are the biggest sports competition in Asia, held once every four years. They are organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The upcoming Games will feature 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports. This will be the 20th edition of the Games and the third time that the continental showpiece is being hosted by Japan after Tokyo 1958 and Hiroshima 1994.

India headed to the continental showpiece looking to surpass the record-breaking campaign at Hangzhou 2023, where they won 107 medals, including 28 gold.

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Where is the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will be held at at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium.

What time is the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony will be held from 2:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 19.

Who are India's flag bearers at the Asian Games 2026 opening ceremony?

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and two-time reigning Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Toor will be flagbearers.

Where can you watch the Asian Games online?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. The live streaming of the same will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.