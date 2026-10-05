Asian Games 2026: Top 5 Unforgettable Moments From India's 85-Medal Campaign

Top 5 Unforgettable Moments From India's 85-Medal Campaign | X

India’s campaign at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya produced 85 medals, including 21 golds, and several historic performances. From victories over traditional rivals to breakthrough achievements and first-time medals in new disciplines, here are five of India’s biggest moments at the Games.

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1. India’s Gold Against Pakistan in Cricket

One of the biggest moments came in men’s cricket, where India defeated Pakistan in the T20 final to retain the Asian Games gold. Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 61 helped India set the platform before the bowlers completed a comprehensive victory. The triumph gave India a second successive Asian Games gold in the men’s competition.

2. India’s Golden Run in Archery

Archery emerged as India’s most successful sport for gold medals, with five top-podium finishes. Indian archers won gold in the men’s and women’s compound team events, mixed compound team event, women’s recurve team event and women’s individual recurve event.

3. Neeru Dhanda’s Historic Shooting Gold

Neeru Dhanda created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. She later added another gold in the mixed team event, finishing the Games with two gold medals and earning the honour of carrying the Indian flag at the closing ceremony.

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4. India’s Hockey Double

India enjoyed a memorable hockey campaign as both the men’s and women’s teams won gold. The men successfully defended their Asian Games title, while the women improved on their previous bronze-medal finish to reach the top of the podium. The double gold underlined India’s continued strength in one of its traditional sports.

5. Suchika Tariyal’s Historic MMA Bronze

Suchika Tariyal created history by winning bronze in women’s traditional MMA, giving India its first-ever Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts. The achievement was even more significant because MMA was making its Asian Games debut at Aichi-Nagoya. Tariyal’s breakthrough medal set the tone for India’s campaign and opened a new chapter for the country in the sport.

India ultimately finished fourth in the medal table with 85 medals: 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, making Aichi-Nagoya 2026 the country’s second-best Asian Games campaign by total medals.