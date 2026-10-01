Asian Games 2026: Team India Thrash Sri Lanka By 124 Runs In Semi-Final, Set Up For Blockbuster Gold-Medal Clash Against Pakistan

Team India Thrash Sri Lanka By 124 Runs In Semi-Final, Set Up Gold-Medal Clash Against Pakistan | BCCI/X

India secured their place in the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket final after defeating Sri Lanka by 124 runs in the second semi-final at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Thursday. The victory set up a highly anticipated India-Pakistan gold-medal clash.

India, after being asked to bat first, posted 169/7 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan played a crucial unbeaten knock of 80 off 46 balls, smashing four fours and five sixes, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed a quickfire 38 off 21 deliveries.

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India's top order faced a tough challenge from the Sri Lankan bowlers. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for seven, while captain Shreyas Iyer scored 13. Sri Lanka's Tharindu Ratnayake and Sahan Arachchige picked up two wickets each, but Kishan's late acceleration helped India reach a competitive total.

Chasing 170, Sri Lanka struggled to keep pace with the required run rate as India's bowlers maintained control throughout the innings. India eventually completed a 124-run victory, earning their place in the gold-medal match.

India will now face Pakistan in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final on October 3. Pakistan had earlier defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semi-final to book their place in the summit clash. The final will therefore bring together India and Pakistan in a major Asian Games cricket clash, with the gold medal at stake.