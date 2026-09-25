Asian Games 2026: Suruchi Inder Singh, Kamaljeet Win 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold With Asian Record 484.6 | Watch | X

Nagoya: India’s Suruchi Inder Singh and Kamaljeet produced a record-breaking performance to win the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the Asian Games, combining for an Asian record score of 484.6 in the final.

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The Indian pair, who held their nerve in a high-pressure final and delivered a superb display of precision and consistency to finish at the top of the standings. Their 484.6 score not only secured the gold medal but also set a new Asian record of 481.3, set by Uzbekistan's Uzbekistan’s Mukhammad Kamalov and Nigina Saidkulova in February.

South Korea’s Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo clinched silver with 478.0, while Iran’s Vahid Golkhandan and Haniyeh Rostamiyan bagged bronze with 415.8.

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Suruchi and Kamaljeet were in control for much of the competition, maintaining their composure as the pressure increased. Their remarkable score eventually proved enough to keep the Republic of Korea at bay.

Choo Gaeun and Hong Suhyeon of the Republic of Korea won the silver medal with a score of 478.0, while Iran’s Rostamyan Haniyeh and Golkhandan Vahid claimed bronze with 415.8.

Indonesia’s Darmoyo A. and Prabowo M. finished fourth with 349.4.

The gold added another major medal to India’s shooting campaign and highlighted the country’s continued strength in precision shooting at the continental level.

For Suruchi and Kamaljeet, however, the moment was about more than just standing on the top step of the podium. Their 484.6-point effort rewrote the Asian record books, giving their gold-medal triumph an added layer of significance.

The Indian duo remained composed when it mattered most, producing a series of accurate shots to build and protect their lead. Their partnership proved crucial in the mixed-team format, where consistency from both shooters is essential.

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As the final scores flashed on the electronic scoreboard, the 484.6 Asian record confirmed a memorable victory for India and gave the shooting contingent another reason to celebrate in Nagoya.

Earlier, the Indian pair broke the Asian Games Qualification Record with a score of 587 (29 inner 10s), going past the earlier record of 577 set by another Indian duo, Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju, in Hangzhou 2023.

Moreover, Kamaljeet and Suruchi’s qualification tally also equalled the Asian Record, matching the feat achieved by Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker in 2021.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)