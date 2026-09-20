Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal Hooda Scripts History, Assures India First-Ever MMA Medal With 2-0 Win

Suchika Tariyal Hooda/Instagram

India’s Suchika Tariyal Hooda scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, securing a medal with a commanding 2-0 victory over Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women’s quarterfinals.

Tariyal was the more aggressive fighter throughout the contest, constantly taking the fight to her Mongolian opponent. The Indian displayed her strength and grappling skills with multiple arm throws and well-executed takedowns, while also landing heavy ground-and-pound strikes.

Baigalmaa struggled to match Tariyal’s intensity as the Indian maintained control for large stretches of the bout. Tariyal’s ability to combine her wrestling and striking proved decisive as she secured a comfortable 2-0 victory to book her place in the semifinals.

The victory guarantees Tariyal a medal at the Asian Games, marking a landmark moment for Indian MMA. The sport is making its debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, meaning Tariyal has become the first Indian MMA athlete to secure an Asian Games medal.

Tariyal’s achievement comes after years of competing across multiple combat sports. She has represented India in judo and kurash and has also competed in jiu-jitsu and professional MMA. Her experience across disciplines was on full display against Baigalmaa as she seamlessly combined throws, takedowns and ground-and-pound attacks.

Tariyal will now look to go a step further in the competition as she prepares for her semifinal bout. Regardless of what happens next, her quarterfinal victory has already secured her place in Indian sporting history with the country's first-ever Asian Games MMA medal.