Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka Wins Toss And Elects To Bowl First Against Team India In 2nd Semi-Final

Sri Lanka Wins Toss And Elects To Bowl First Against Team India | BCCI/X

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket competition at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan, on Thursday.

India, the defending champions, will look to secure their place in the gold-medal match after the tournament’s quarter-final stage was disrupted by rain. India and Sri Lanka advanced to the semi-finals after their respective quarter-finals were washed out, with qualification determined by their ICC T20I rankings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sri Lanka’s decision to bowl first means India will have the opportunity to set a target in the second semi-final. The Indian squad includes captain Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel, while Sri Lanka are led by Sahan Arachchige.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the first semi-final to book their place in the Asian Games final. Pakistan will now await the winner of India and Sri Lanka for the gold-medal clash. The men's cricket gold-medal match is scheduled for October 3.

With Pakistan already through, India and Sri Lanka are competing for the second and final spot in the summit clash. A victory for India would set up a potential India-Pakistan final at the Asian Games.