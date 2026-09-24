Asian Games 2026: Satnam-Salman Duo Wins Bronze Medal In Men's Double Sculls Event

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Indian rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won the bronze medal in the men's double sculls event of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The Indian pair stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark before slipping to third in the final 500m, clocking 6:13.25 at the Nagaragawa International Regatta Course.

China's Yi Xudi and Yide Nie won the gold medal with a timing of 6:09.37, while Uzbekistan's Pavel Sorin and Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov claimed silver after clocking 6:10.49.

The Indian duo finished 3.88 seconds behind the gold medallists.

Satnam had won a bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games in the men's quadruple sculls event.

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Earlier, India narrowly missed out on another rowing medal when Balraj Panwar finished fourth in the men's single sculls final, clocking 6:54.80.

Panwar stayed in second place at the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m marks but slipped to fourth in the final 500m.

China's Deng Zhiwei won the gold medal, finishing in 6:38.98, while Panwar was 15.82 seconds behind the winner.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)