Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi Secures Silver Medal After Impressive Run In Wushu

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Shurgging off the controversy around her inclusion in the national squad for the Asian Games, star Wushu athlete Roshibina Devi ensured that India won't return empty-handed from the continental showpiece by winning a silver medal, here Thursday.

Roshibina, who lost to young Divyanshi Choudhary in the selection trials but later made it to the team following an injury to her young rival, lost the women's 60kg sanda final 0-2 to China’s dominant Zhang Xiaoyu.

Divyanshi after being removed from the Indian squad had accused Roshibina of harassment.

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It is 25-year-old's third Asian Games medal having won a bronze in 2018 edition in Jakarta-Palembang and a silver at 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Roshibina had knocked out Vietnam's 2023 world champion Nguyen Thi Thu Thuy en route the gold medal bout.

Roshibina ensured that the Indian wush camp had something to cheer following medal-less show from other contenders.

Among the other Sanda athletes, Aryan (Men's 56kg) had lost the quarterfinals, while Aparna (Women's 52kg) was eliminated in the round of 16.

Vikrant Baliyan (Men's 75kg) lost his opening round.

India's Taolu contingent could not reach any podium round.

Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam put up a combined score of 18.839 across the women's Nanquan and Nandao events, finishing in 9th place overall.

Nyeman Wangsu concluded her run in the women's Changquan event with a final score of 9.573, and was placed 15th.

Suraj Singh Mayanglambam competed heavily in a stacked men’s Changquan final field but ultimately finished 11th.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)