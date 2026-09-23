Asian Games 2026: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon And Maheshwari Chauhan Win Bronze Medal In Women's Team Skeet Event

Parinaaz Dhaliwal/Raiza Dhillon/Maheshwari Chauhan/Instagram

Indian shooters Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan clinched the bronze medal in the women’s team skeet event at the Asian Games.

The Indian trio put together a strong performance in the team competition to secure a place on the podium. Dhaliwal, Dhillon and Chauhan remained in contention throughout the event before finishing with the bronze medal.

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The medal adds to India’s growing tally in shooting at the Asian Games, with the country’s shooters continuing to make their presence felt across various events.

For the Indian trio, the bronze medal marks a significant achievement on the continental stage. Their combined effort in the women’s team skeet event helped India secure another shooting medal at the Games.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will now look to build on their performance as India’s shooting contingent continues its campaign at the Asian Games.