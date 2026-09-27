Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally: India Slip To 12th Despite 4 Silver Medals, Total Tally Rises To 37

India added several medals to its tally on Day 9 of the ongoing Asian Games 2026. Despite the impressive medal haul, India slipped to 12th position in the overall standings. The country's total medal count has now risen to 37, comprising four gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals.

India secured four silver medals on the day through strong performances in squash and athletics. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh finished runners-up in the men's and women's singles squash events, respectively. Ancy Sojan and Sarvesh Kushare also won silver medals in the women's long jump and men's high jump finals.

Ancy Sojan narrowly missed out on the gold medal in the women's long jump. The Indian athlete was pipped by the Chinese gold medallist with the latter producing a decisive effort in the final attempt. Sojan's silver added to India's growing medal tally on Day 9.

Sarvesh Kushare also finished second in the men's high jump final to claim another silver for India. The performance further strengthened India's presence in the athletics events at the Asian Games. India continued to collect medals despite remaining outside the top 10 in the overall standings.

There were also three bronze medals for India on Day 9. Harita Bhadra, 23, produced a strong final sprint to finish third in the women's 200m final, while Tejaswin Shankar secured bronze in the men's decathlon. Parul Chaudhary added another bronze in the women's 3000m steeplechase with a personal-best performance.

China continues to lead the Asian Games 2026 medal standings by a significant margin. The hosts have won 119 gold, 48 silver and 38 bronze medals for a total of 205 medals. Japan is second with 157 medals, followed by South Korea with 83.

India will now look to add more gold medals and improve its position in the standings. The country's strong showing in athletics and squash has provided several podium finishes during the Games. With more events remaining, India's medal tally could continue to grow in the coming days.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

1. China — 119 Gold, 48 Silver, 38 Bronze — 205

2. Japan — 37 Gold, 62 Silver, 58 Bronze — 157

3. South Korea — 21 Gold, 23 Silver, 39 Bronze — 83

4. Uzbekistan — 10 Gold, 17 Silver, 11 Bronze — 38

5. Kazakhstan — 9 Gold, 10 Silver, 21 Bronze — 40

6. Thailand — 9 Gold, 7 Silver, 10 Bronze — 26

7. Bahrain — 8 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze — 13

8. Iran — 7 Gold, 14 Silver, 8 Bronze — 29

9. North Korea — 6 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze — 15

10. Malaysia — 6 Gold, 2 Silver, 8 Bronze — 16

11. Hong Kong, China — 5 Gold, 12 Silver, 15 Bronze — 32

12. India — 4 Gold, 16 Silver, 17 Bronze — 37

13. Chinese Taipei — 3 Gold, 5 Silver, 19 Bronze — 29

14. Indonesia — 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 17 Bronze — 24

15. Singapore — 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 3 Bronze — 10

16. Philippines — 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 8 Bronze — 12

17. Qatar — 2 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5

18. Tajikistan — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 5

19. Kuwait — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 5

20. Macao, China — 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6

21. Vietnam — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 16 Bronze — 18

22. Jordan — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3

23. Myanmar — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3

24. Saudi Arabia — 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 5 Bronze — 7

25. Kyrgyzstan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4

26. Afghanistan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3

27. Iraq — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3

28. Lebanon — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2

29. Oman — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2

30. Sri Lanka — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

31. United Arab Emirates — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

32. Turkmenistan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

33. Cambodia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze — 4

34. Pakistan — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze — 4

35. Nepal — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 2

36. Bangladesh — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1

37. Brunei Darussalam — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1

38. Mongolia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1

39. Syria — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1