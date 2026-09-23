Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Slip To 13th Despite Mirabai Chanu, Badminton & Skeet Shooting Medals - Check Full List

India have won 12 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 so far, with one gold, five silver and six bronze medals, as athletes across disciplines continue to make their mark at the continental event.

Suchika Tariyal created history by winning India’s first Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts. She secured a bronze medal in the women’s traditional -60kg division, marking a significant milestone for Indian MMA at the Games.

Jay Meena added another historic medal for India in soft tennis after reaching the semi-finals. His run ensured India would return from the competition with a medal in the sport, further expanding the country’s medal tally.

India’s women’s cricket team delivered the country’s first gold medal of the edition. The team defeated Sri Lanka in the final to successfully retain its Asian Games title. The victory added another chapter to India’s growing record in women’s cricket at the continental level.

Weightlifting also brought a landmark result for the country. Mirabai Chanu won silver in the women’s 49kg category, ending a long wait for India in Asian Games weightlifting. Her medal was India’s first in the sport since the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

With one gold, five silver and six bronze medals, India are currently among the countries on the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 medal table. The performances have come across a diverse range of disciplines, highlighting the breadth of India’s participation at the Games.

The campaign has also produced several firsts, from Tariyal’s historic MMA medal and Meena’s soft tennis achievement to Chanu’s return to the Asian Games podium and the women’s cricket team’s successful title defence.

India will look to add to its medal haul as competition continues across the remaining events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

Asian Games 2026 Medals Tally