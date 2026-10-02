Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India Climb To Fifth Place After Winning 11 Medals Ahead Of Finals Day | X

India's tally reaches 76 medals, including 16 gold, as China continue to lead the standings ahead of Japan and South Korea.

India moved up to fifth place in the overall medal standings at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya after a strong performance on Friday, October 2. The country added 11 medals, including six gold and taking its overall tally to 76.

India now have 16 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals. The latest haul helped the country make a significant jump from eighth place, where it stood at the end of October 1 with 64 medals, including 10 gold, 22 silver and 32 bronze.

The Indian women's hockey team added to the gold medal count with a 1-0 victory over China in the final. The women's recurve archery team also claimed gold after defeating South Korea. In boxing, Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda and Ankush Panghal won gold, while Sujeet Kalkal secured the top spot in men’s 65kg freestyle wrestling.

India also won two silver medals and three bronze medals on Friday. The recurve mixed team and men’s recurve team finished second in archery. Nethra Kumanan won bronze in women's dinghy sailing, while the men's quadrant team secured bronze in sepak takraw. India also added a bronze in a combat discipline.

China remain at the top of the medal table with 316 medals, followed by hosts Japan (240) and South Korea (134). Uzbekistan (65) are fourth and India are now occupying the fifth place. Iran (45) and Thailand (43) are among the countries behind India in the standings.