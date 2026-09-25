Asian Games 2026: Manush Shah & Diya Chitale Win Table Tennis Bronze After Semifinal Loss | X - KirenRijiju

Toyota, Sep 25: Indian paddlers Manush Shah and Diya Chitale secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles table tennis event after they lost to two-time defending champions Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin 0-4 in the semifinal at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium here on Friday.

The Indian pair came into the semifinal after defeating four-time world medallists and World No.4 Wong Chun and Doo Ho in the quarterfinal 3-1. However, they could not replicate their strong performance in the semis as they were outdone by a much superior opponent.

Indian pair wins bronze

They were up against the Olympic champions and two-time Asian Games winners in Wang and Sun, who are popularly known as 'Sha-Tou'. The Indians put up a fight in the first game but lost 8-11. They were blown away in the second game, losing 5-11 before being 0-5 down in the third game.

The two staged a comeback and pushed the Chinese pair in the third game but lost it 8-11 before being blown away yet again in the fourth game 2-11 to lose the semifinal.

Manush and Diya are the second Indian mixed doubles pair to win a medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra.

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Other Indian results

Earlier, the men's doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost their third-round match to Japanese pair Sora Matsushima and Shunsuke Togami 0-3. Indian women's doubles pair of Yashaswini Ghorpade and Diya had earlier lost the third-round match to China's Shuhan Fan and Yi Chen 0-3.

Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das had lost their women's doubles round 3 match to China's Man Kuai and Manyu Wang 0-3, while Manav Thakkar went down to North Korea's Ryong Tae 2-4 in the men's singles round 2 match.

Manush Shah had also lost the men's doubles round 2 match with Manav against Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto and Hiroto Shinozuka 1-3.

Meanwhile, Yashaswini won her women's singles round 2 clash against Syria's Hend Zaza 4-1.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)