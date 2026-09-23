Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Podium, Finishes 5th In Women's 10m Air Pistol Final

Manu Bhaker Misses Out On Podium, Finishes 5th In Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final | Sony Liv/X

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finished fifth in the women’s 10m air pistol final at the Asian Games, narrowly missing out on a place on the podium.

Bhaker had entered the medal round after securing third place in the qualification stage, raising hopes of another strong performance on the continental stage. However, she could not convert her qualification position into a medal as she ended the final in fifth place.

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The Indian shooter has enjoyed a remarkable run on the international stage, having won two medals at the Paris Olympics. Her performances have made her one of the leading names in Indian shooting.

Despite missing out on a medal, Bhaker's fifth-place finish adds another major international final to her career. She will now look to build on the experience as India's shooting campaign continues at the Asian Games.

The result also highlights the competitive nature of the women’s 10m air pistol event, with Bhaker finishing among the leading shooters after progressing to the final.