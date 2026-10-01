 Asian Games 2026: India’s Manu Francis & Kurisinkal Noble Clinch Silver In Men’s Skiff Sailing
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Asian Games 2026: India’s Manu Francis & Kurisinkal Noble Clinch Silver In Men’s Skiff Sailing

India's Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble won the silver medal in the men's skiff opening race 9 at the Asian Games 2026 sailing competition in Gamagori City. They finished with 23 points, behind China's Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian, who won gold with 16 points.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 01, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India’s Manu Francis & Kurisinkal Noble Clinch Silver In Men’s Skiff Sailing
Asian Games 2026: India’s Manu Francis & Kurisinkal Noble Clinch Silver In Men’s Skiff Sailing | X

Gamagori City: The Indian pair of Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble bagged the silver medal in the men's skiff opening race 9 of the Asian Games sailing competition here on Thursday.

Francis and Noble combined for a total of 23 points after nine races and finished behind China, who totalled 16 points in the competition where the lowest total score wins the regatta.

The Chinese team comprised Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian.

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Points in men's skiff sailing are decided by the finish position in each race and a first place brings in one point to the total. Skiffs are small light boats.

The bronze in Thursday's competition went to Hong Kong, China's Akira Luke Sakai and Russel Aylsworth who ended with a score of 24.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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