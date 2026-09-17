Asian Games 2026: India's Declan Gonsalves-Mohamed Beg Exit Teqball Men's Doubles After Group Stage Losses | X - sportsapna1

Nagoya [Japan], September 17: India's campaign in teqball at the Asian Games 2026 got off to a poor start as the pair of Declan Gonsalves and Mohamed Beg crashed out in the group stage of men's doubles action and have lost their chance at reaching the quarterfinals.

India's teqball campaign begins

Teqball is a ball sport, combining elements of football and table tennis, which is played on a curved table, and players can hit the ball with any part of their body except for his/her arm and hands. It can be played in singles and doubles competition.

In their first game, Declan-Mohamed were outclassed by the South Korean pair of Junsuk Lee and Taebeen Le by 4-12 in the first game and by 7-12 in the second game. They lost 0-2 to their opponents and have finished at the bottom of their Group B, as per ESPN.

Pair exits men's doubles event

Earlier, in the match against Vietnam pairing of Truong Giang Ba and Anh Khoa Le, they lost by 10-12, 8-12, with the pairing being level with Vietnam's pairing by 10-10 in the first game.

Declan ends his Asian Games campaign here, but Mohamed will be in action in the mixed doubles teqball event, which will start with qualification rounds at 9 AM IST on Thursday.

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India's medal hopes in teqball

Gonsalves and Beg are World Championships medallists, having secured India’s first-ever medal in teqball with a men’s doubles bronze at the 2024 edition in Vietnam.

India will be aiming to make it better than their Hangzhou 2023 Asian Games campaign, where they secured 107 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

Indian teqball team at Asian Games 2026

Mohamed Anas Imran Beg (men's doubles, mixed doubles)

Declan Marshall Gonsalves (men's doubles)

Quimcy Dsouza (women's singles, mixed doubles)

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