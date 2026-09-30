Asian Games 2026: Indian Judoka Ashmita Dey Enters Bronze Medal Contest In Women's 48kg

Indian Judoka Ashmita Dey Enters Bronze Medal Contest | X

Indian judoka Ashmita Dey on Wednesday progressed to the bronze medal contest in the women's 48kg category by winning her repechage round against Hong Kong China's Ka Lee Wong at the Asian Games here. Ashmita defeated Wong by yoko with a 4-0 golden score.

Ashmita, who won the gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, will take on Narantsetseg Ganbaatar of Mongolia in the bronze medal tie at the Aichi International Arena later on Wednesday.

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Earlier in the day, Ashmita had defeated Vietnam's Ngoc Chi Ha via ippon in the round of 16, before going down in the quarterfinals against finalist Kazakhstan's Abiba Abuzhakynova by ippon.

Ippon is a move in which a judoka throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)