Asian Games 2026: India Women's Hockey Team Beat Hosts Japan 3-1 As Lalremsiami, Ishika And Navneet Kaur Score To Seal Semifinal Spot | X / @TheHockeyIndia

Kakamigahara: India women's hockey team defeated hosts Japan 3-1 in their fourth Pool B match to book a place in the semifinals at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

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Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur and Ishika scored for the Indian side in the clash at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, while Shiho Kobayakawa scored for the Japanese side as the Salima tete's side continued its unbeaten run in the tournament.

India began their fourth Pool B clash against Japan with strong intent, as they put the opposition under the pump with a full-press. Neha had the first attempt, but her reverse hit went wide, before Navneet also missed one chance with her effort going into the side netting.

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India finally found the opener in the fifth minute. Navneet's initial hit was slowed down by a Japanese stick inside the circle, but Lalremsiami collected the ball and slotted one past the goalkeeper Yu Kudo to give India a 1-0 lead.

The Indians kept the pressure with a penalty corner, as Navneet went for the hit but was blocked. Japan hit back with a counter-attack as India didn't had much support in the defence. However, Bichu Devi saved one to keep the team in the lead.

India kept possession and got another penalty corner in the final minutes of the quarter. However, a poor stop denied India the chance to test the Japanese defence as things remained 1-0 in favour of India at the end of the first quarter.

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India controlled possession at the start of the second quarter too. Japan tried to get the equaliser and India looking for a cushion and the Women in Blue eventually got a double lead in the final minute of the quarter when Ishika sounded the board after Navneet's PC attempt was saved.

India kept pressing in the third quarter too as Navneet scored in the 36th minute with a brilliant scoop over the Japanese goalkeeper. Japan pulled one back in the final quarter when Kobayakawa found the gap to Savita Punia’s left with a tomahawk to bring the deficit to 1-3.

However, India were composed in the remainder of the time to wrap up the win and book their place in the semifinals. India will now face Singapore in their final pool match on Sunday.

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