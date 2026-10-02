Asian Games 2026: India Secure Sepaktakraw Bronze After 0-2 Loss To Hosts Japan In Men's Quadrant Semifinal | X / @TheKhelIndia

Nagoya: The Indian team went down fighting 0-2 to hosts Japan in the men's quadrant semifinals to settle for a bronze medal in the Sepaktakraw competition of the Asian Games here on Friday.

India lost the last-four match 12-15, 13-15.

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The second set was more intense with the Indian team fighting hard but kept trailing Japan throughout, even narrowing the difference to 13-14 in the final stages.

India had earlier won each of their Group A matches to top the group defeating Laos (2-0), Vietnam (2-0) and Myanmar (2-1).

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On the other hand, Japan had finished second in Group B, having started their campaign with a defeat to Indonesia 1-2. The hosts defeated Singapore and Korea to make the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Women's team was beaten 0-2 by Thailand in their Preliminary Group A contest.

Thailand won the first set 15-10 and were more dominating in the second, winning 15-4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)