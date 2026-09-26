Asian Games 2026: India Claim Shooting Silver As Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Kochalumkal, Ashi Chouksey Excel In 50m Rifle 3 Positions | X

Aichi: India’s Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey secured the silver medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games 2026, with the trio combining for a total of 1763 points in the qualification round.

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China claimed the team gold with 1773 points, while Kazakhstan finished third with 1754.

The Indian trio stayed in medal contention throughout the qualification, with their scores across the kneeling, prone and standing positions adding up to a strong team total. Tilottama and Ashi were among the leading shooters through the early stages, while Vidarsa made a significant recovery after a difficult start in kneeling.

Tilottama was particularly consistent, moving into the top three after the kneeling and prone stages. She eventually finished the individual qualification in third place with 590 points, earning a spot in the eight-shooter final.

Vidarsa also produced a crucial late surge. After dropping down the standings during kneeling, she recovered strongly in prone and standing to finish the qualification in sixth place with 588 points, joining Tilottama in the final.

Ashi, meanwhile, was unable to make the individual final after a difficult standing series. She finished 15th with 585 points, but her contribution remained important to India’s silver-medal finish in the team standings.

The qualification format required the shooters to complete 20 shots each in kneeling, prone and standing. The combined scores of the three athletes determined the team medal positions, while the top eight individual performers advanced to the final, with a maximum of two shooters from each country eligible to qualify.

China’s Han Jiayu topped the individual qualification with 594 points, while Tilottama’s 590 placed her third. Vidarsa’s 588 was enough for sixth.

With the team silver already secured, attention now shifts to the individual final, where Tilottama and Vidarsa will return to the range with a chance to add another medal to India’s shooting campaign in Nagoya.

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