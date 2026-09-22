Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Medals Tally: India Jump To 8th After Cricket Gold, China Leads With 53 Medals; Check Country-Wise List

India has made a solid start at the Asian Games 2026, winning seven medals in total in four days in Aichi-Nagoya. India is currently 8th in the overall medal table. China leads the standings with 53 medals, followed by Japan with 46 and South Korea with 27.

Silver run in shooting, cricket gets first gold

India’s four silver medals form the largest part of its current tally, while the two bronze medals take the overall count to seven. All four silver medals have come from shooting.

Cricket ended India's wait for gold after Harmanpreet Kaur & Co won the women's cricket final. With the Asian Games continuing, India will look to add to its medal tally across the remaining events and improve its position in the standings.

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China — 32 Gold, 13 Silver, 8 Bronze — 53

Japan — 11 Gold, 16 Silver, 19 Bronze — 46

South Korea — 6 Gold, 4 Silver, 17 Bronze — 27

Kazakhstan— 6 Gold, 1 Silver, 5 Bronze — 12

Thailand — 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6

Hong Kong, China — 3 Gold, 5 Silver, 4 Bronze — 12

Tajikistan — 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 4

India — 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 2 Bronze — 7

Uzbekistan — 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6

Chinese Taipei— 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9

11. Iran — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5

11. Singapore — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5

Macao, China — 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 0 Bronze — 4

Jordan — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3

Myanmar — 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3

Malaysia — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4

Vietnam — 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4

Kuwait— 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3

Bahrain — 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 0 Bronze — 2

Indonesia — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 7 Bronze — 8

Philippines — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4

Iraq — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3

Lebanon — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2

Qatar — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2

Afghanistan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

Sri Lanka — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

Turkmenistan — 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1

Cambodia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 4 Bronze — 4

Kyrgyzstan — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 3

Saudi Arabia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 2

Pakistan — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 2 Bronze — 2

Brunei Darussalam — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1

Mongolia — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1

Syrian Arab Republic — 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1

Medal tally based on the latest available update on September 22, 2026; standings are live and can change as events continue.

India's medal tally will only swell as the competition progresses. The men's badminton team has already assured themselves of a medal as has Roshibina Devi. Several of India's top sports - boxing, wrestling, men's cricket are yet to be in action.