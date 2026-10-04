Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details And More

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The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 will officially come to an end on Sunday, October 4, with the closing ceremony bringing 16 days of sporting action across Japan to a grand conclusion. The ceremony will be held in Nagoya, where athletes and officials from across Asia will come together for the final celebrations of the continental sporting spectacle.

The Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will take place at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, also known as the Paloma Mizuho Stadium. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM local time in Japan, which is 2:30 PM IST for viewers in India.

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India will be represented by shooting star Neeru Dhanda as the country’s women’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. Dhanda enjoyed a memorable campaign in Aichi-Nagoya, winning two gold medals and a silver. She claimed individual gold in women’s trap before adding another gold alongside Kynan Chenai in the mixed team trap event.

Dhanda had already returned to India after completing her medal-winning campaign but is set to travel back to Nagoya for the closing ceremony. She will have the honour of carrying the Tricolour and leading India’s contingent during the final celebrations of the Games.

The closing ceremony will feature the traditional Parade of Athletes and other concluding rituals before the Asian Games flame is extinguished, formally marking the end of the Aichi-Nagoya edition. The event will also celebrate the spirit of unity and friendship that has brought athletes from across the continent together over the past two weeks.

For Indian viewers, the closing ceremony will be broadcast live across the Sony Sports Network, while online streaming will be available through the SonyLIV app and website. The broadcast in India will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Sunday, giving fans one final opportunity to watch the celebrations and the formal conclusion of the Asian Games 2026.