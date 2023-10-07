 Asian Games 2023: India Bags Gold In Women's Kabaddi For Country's 100th Medal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: India Bags Gold In Women's Kabaddi For Country's 100th Medal

Asian Games 2023: India Bags Gold In Women's Kabaddi For Country's 100th Medal

The Indian team showed nerves of steel in the last two raids to seal the contest in its favour.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
article-image
Asian Games 2023: India Bags Gold In Women's Kabaddi For Country's 100th Medal | PTI

The Indian contingent claimed an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final here on Saturday.

This is the women's kabaddi team's third title triumph in the continental showpiece, doing one better than its runner-up finish in the last edition of the Games in Indonesia and fulfilling the country's expectations of touching the historic three-figure mark for the first time.

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final, missing out on the top prize by just a solitary point.

The Indian team showed nerves of steel in the last two raids to seal the contest in its favour.

India had a five-point lead going into half time, courtesy of a super raid from Pooja, who was one of the stars of the intense title showdown that also saw the team's coach being cautioned with a green card.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Host Athletes As Nation Crosses 100 Medals In Continental...

Asian Games 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Host Athletes As Nation Crosses 100 Medals In Continental...

'Thank You For Choosing Us' - Neymar's Wife Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

'Thank You For Choosing Us' - Neymar's Wife Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

ICC World Cup 2023: Hyderabad Crowd Chants Babar Azam's Name, Pakistan Captain Responds (WATCH)

ICC World Cup 2023: Hyderabad Crowd Chants Babar Azam's Name, Pakistan Captain Responds (WATCH)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bas De Leede's All-Round Show Not Enough For Netherlands As Pakistan...

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bas De Leede's All-Round Show Not Enough For Netherlands As Pakistan...

Asian Games 2023: Hockey India Announces Cash Prize Of ₹5 Lakh To Every Member Of Men's Team After...

Asian Games 2023: Hockey India Announces Cash Prize Of ₹5 Lakh To Every Member Of Men's Team After...