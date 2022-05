The Asian Games which were to take place in Hangzhou in September have been postponed until an unspecified date, reported on Friday, citing the Olympic Council of Asia.

The announcement comes as China battles a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases.

As per reports from AFP, no reason was given for the delay.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:08 PM IST