 Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal: When & Where To Watch India vs South Korea Live Streaming In India
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Image: Hockey India/X

The day of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinal has finally arrived as defending champions India are set to take on South Korea. India is the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. The men in blue started the campaign by defeating host China 3-0. They followed it up with impressive wins over Japan (5-1), Malaysia (8-1), Korea (3-1) and Pakistan (2-1). The Olympic bronze medalist will head into the contest with full of confidence.  

In the last meeting between both these teams during the group stage India defeated South Korea 3-1. For India Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace while also completing 200 goals in international hockey. Only Dhyan Chand and Balbir Singh Sr have scored more for India.

Araijeet Singh Hundal was the other goal scorer in that match. For South Korea Jihun Yang scored the consolation goal.

Talking about head-to-head meeting between both the teams, India have their noses ahead against South Korea with 38 wins, 11 defeats and 12 matches ending in draws.

The semifinal contest will be altogether a different prospect as both the teams will be starting on a clean slate. While India look to maintain their unbeaten run, Korea will look to stun the defending champions.

When and where to watch India vs South Korea match in India?

When is the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match?

The India vs Korea match in the Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final will take place on 16 September (Monday).

What time is the India vs Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semi-final match?

The match will start at 3:30pm IST

Where to watch India vs Korea in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024?

India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2024 semi-final match will be shown on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels. The match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

