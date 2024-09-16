Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Scores Brace As India Crush South Korea 4-1 To Set Up Final vs China

Defending champions India secured their place in the final of the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy with a commanding 4-1 victory over South Korea in the semi-final on Monday. The win propelled the Men in Blue into their second consecutive final, where they will face first-time finalists China.

India started strongly, with Uttam Singh breaking the deadlock in the 13th minute. The young forward capitalized on an early opportunity to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, captain Harmanpreet Singh doubled the advantage, converting a penalty corner with a powerful drag flick, putting India in firm control of the match.

Jarmanpreet Singh further extended India's lead in the 32nd minute, making it 3-0. However, South Korea quickly responded through Yang Jihun, who scored via a penalty corner just a minute later, narrowing the gap to 3-1.

Despite Korea's efforts to mount a comeback, India's defense held firm, keeping their lead intact.

In the final quarter, Harmanpreet Singh struck again, netting his second goal of the match and putting the game out of Korea's reach.

The 4-1 victory ensured India's spot in the final and highlighted the team's dominant performance throughout the tournament.

India vs China in Final

India will now face China on Tuesday, September 17, in the title clash. The two teams have already met in the league stage of the tournament, where India comfortably defeated China 3-0. However, with the stakes higher in the final, both teams will be looking to bring their best.

Earlier in the day, China earned their spot in the final by defeating Pakistan 2-0 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Meanwhile, Japan claimed fifth place, overcoming Malaysia 4-2 in a shootout after a thrilling 4-4 draw.