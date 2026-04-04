Asian Boxing Championships 2026: Havaldar Vishvanath Suresh Stuns World No. 1 As India Shines In Ulaanbaatar

Ankushita Boro (65 kg) celebrates her QF win at Asian Boxing Championship, 2026 | Photo Credits: Asian Boxing

Ulaanbaatar, April 4, 2026: In a statement performance for Indian boxing, Havaldar Vishvanath Suresh stunned reigning World Champion and World No. 1 Sanzhar Tashkenbay (KAZ) with a commanding 5-0 victory to storm into the semifinals of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Indian boxers secure multiple semifinal berths

In the women’s 65kg category, Ankushita Boro registered a strong 4-1 win over Laura Yessenkeldi (KAZ), showcasing composure and control to advance to the last four. She will next face Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen, the 2025 World Boxing Finals gold medallist and Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medallist, in a high-stakes semifinal clash.

In the men’s division, Narender continued the momentum with a 5-0 victory over Orkhan Aghayev (UAE) to advance to the semifinals. He is set to take on China’s Bayikewuzi Danabieke, a bronze medallist at the 2022 Asian Games and the 2025 World Championships, in his next bout.

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Mixed results in quarterfinal bouts

Meanwhile, in the men’s 65kg category, Aditya exited the competition after a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan’s Abdulloh Madaminov in the quarterfinals.

With standout performances and multiple semifinal appearances, India’s campaign at the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 continues to gain momentum in Ulaanbaatar.