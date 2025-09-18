 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Team's Manager Visits Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge In Hospital After Mishap Caused By Mohammad Haris; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Team's Manager Visits Umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge In Hospital After Mishap Caused By Mohammad Haris; Video

Pakistan cricket team's manager Naveed Akram Cheema paid a visit to umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge in the hospital after the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium. Cheema was seen greeting Palliyaguruge, who was hit accidentally by a throw from Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Haris during the game against UAE.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema visited umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan cricket team's manager Naveed Akram Cheema paid a visit to umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge in the hospital after the Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE at the Dubai International Stadium. Cheema was seen greeting Palliyaguruge, who was hit accidentally by a throw from Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Haris during the game against UAE.

Asia Cup 2025: Murali Kartik Terms Pakistan Team 'Childish, Churlish' For Delaying Match Against...
The incident occurred in the final over of the powerplay as Salman Ali Agha turned to Saim Ayub. The moment had occurred after the fourth delivery when Haris casually threw the ball to Ayub. With the umpire standing in the middle, the ball hit him on the back of his head. The blow seemingly proved to be slightly serious and Palliyaguruge had to walk away off the field. Reserve umpire Gazi Sohel took his place and took charge until the match ended.

Shaheen Shah Afridi's all-round heroics helps Pakistan trounce UAE by 41 runs

Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi produced a brilliant cameo of 29 off 14 deliveries, laced with two consecutive sixes in the final over. The 18-run over lifted the Men in Green to a competitive total of 146/9.

Although UAE made a promising start to their innings, their task of chasing down 147 kept becoming uphill when Pakistan's spinners came on. After his heroics with the bat, Afridi also took two wickets as UAE collapsed from 85/3 to 105 all out, losing by 41 runs.

With the win, the Men in Green have set up another clash with Team India, slated to take place on September 21, Sunday. The Men in Blue had walloped Pakistan by seven wickets in the Group stage game at the same venue. Hence, Suryakumar Yadav and co. will firmly start as favourites.

