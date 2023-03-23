Asia Cup 2023: Tournament likely to be staged in Pakistan & one other overseas venue for India games; Report

The 2023 Asia Cup will most likely be held in Pakistan, with another overseas venue hosting India's games, ESPNcricinfo reported. Following an initial standoff, both the BCCI and the PCB are working to reach an agreement that would allow both teams to play their tournament matches against each other outside of Pakistan.

The overseas venue has yet to be determined, but the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, and even England are possible candidates to host five matches, including at least two India-Pakistan clashes.

The six-nation Asia Cup, is scheduled for the first half of September this year and will be played in a 50-over format. Both India and Pakistan have been grouped together with a qualifier. The other group includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

A total of 13 matches, including the final, will be played over the course of 13 days. According to the 2022 Asia Cup format, the top two teams from each group advance to the Super 4, and the top two teams then compete in the final. There is still the possibility of India and Pakistan playing three times.

As of now, a small working group has been formed with the task of developing a schedule and travel plan that is acceptable to all participating countries as well as the broadcaster before making a final decision. The weather is likely to play a significant role in determining the second venue outside of Pakistan, though Asian venues will be eager to host high-profile India-Pakistan games.

Temperatures in the UAE in early September typically hover around 40 degrees Celsius, but that hasn't stopped cricket from being played there: the 2021 IPL was played there in late September, but Pakistan has played international matches in early September. Temperatures in Muscat, Oman's capital, remain lower, and it did host the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The option for England remains ambitious, but the prospect of large crowds in a city like London is likely to be appealing.