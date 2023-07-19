Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Trophy To Be Unveiled Today

On Wednesday, Zaka Ashraf, Chairman of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will reveal the schedule and trophy for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. The unveiling ceremony will take place at 7:15 PM (Pakistan time) at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. The entire event will be broadcasted live on PCB's official YouTube channel.

Hybrid Model and Host Distribution for Asia Cup Matches

After a period of anticipation, the complete schedule for Asia's premier cricket tournament will finally be disclosed. According to the initially agreed upon hybrid model, Pakistan will host four matches, while the remaining nine matches will be played in Sri Lanka. If India advances to the knockout stage, they will play all their matches in Sri Lanka as well.

There were discussions within the PCB about potential changes to the hybrid model when Zaka Ashraf assumed the role of Chairman, following Najam Sethi. However, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have maintained that the initial arrangement will remain unchanged.

Jay Shah denies travelling to Pakistan

During the ICC annual conference in Durban last week, ACC Chairman Jay Shah and BCCI Secretary Arun Dhumal met with Zaka Ashraf. The discussions revolved around the Asia Cup as well as the upcoming 50-over World Cup, which will be hosted by India later this year.

Reports circulated in the Pakistani media claiming that Jay Shah had accepted Zaka Ashraf's invitation to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup fixtures. However, both Shah and Dhumal categorically denied these reports, labeling them as completely false.

“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit," Jay Shah had told News18 CricketNext.

“Whatever the reports, they’re completely false," Dhumal had said last week.