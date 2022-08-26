Asia Cup 2022: Here's what Virat Kohli told Shaheen Afridi ahead of India-Pakistan clash, watch

Virat Kohli | PTI

The India-Pakistan match is always a highly-emotional affair and the pressure tends to get to players as well as fans.

But videos of recent interactions between the players from the two teams paint a different picture.

Recently, a video of Virat Kohli exchanging greetings with Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam went viral, leaving fans from both countries highlighting the camaraderie.

Now, another video of the former India captain interacting with injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi left netizens delighted.

In the video, Afridi could be heard Kohli: "Aapke liye Duaen kar rahe hai ki waapis form mein aaye (We are praying for your comeback. Want to see you in form again).”

A touched Kohli responded by saying. "Take care, get well soon."

Earlier, Shaheen was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 and the home series against England with a knee injury, dealing a massive blow to the team's prospects.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Shaheen has been advised four-six weeks rest by its medical advisory committee and independent specialists following scans.