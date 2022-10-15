Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sachin Tendulkar leads praise for Women in Blue after Harmanpreet Kaur & Co win 7th continental crown

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed the India women's cricket team after their 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka clinched them their seventh Asia Cup title in eight editions.
Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls.
The win is a shot in the arm for India's preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. They were able to test players for different roles during the competition, though that also contributed to their only loss in the tournament, against Pakistan in the league stage.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate the India team.
