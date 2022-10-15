e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2022 Final: Sachin Tendulkar leads praise for Women in Blue after Harmanpreet Kaur & Co win 7th continental crown

Asia Cup 2022 Final: Sachin Tendulkar leads praise for Women in Blue after Harmanpreet Kaur & Co win 7th continental crown

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar hailed the India women's cricket team after their 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka clinched them their seventh Asia Cup title in eight editions.

Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls.

The win is a shot in the arm for India's preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. They were able to test players for different roles during the competition, though that also contributed to their only loss in the tournament, against Pakistan in the league stage.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to congratulate the India team.

Read Also
Ind vs SL: Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh's heroics help Women in Blue to 7th Asia Cup title, defeat...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about the showpiece event teams, India squad, format,...

T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about the showpiece event teams, India squad, format,...

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India schedule, squad, match timings

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India schedule, squad, match timings

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India arrive in Brisbane for warm-up matches against Australia, New...

T20 World Cup 2022: Team India arrive in Brisbane for warm-up matches against Australia, New...

Ind vs SL: Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh's heroics help Women in Blue to 7th Asia Cup title, defeat...

Ind vs SL: Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh's heroics help Women in Blue to 7th Asia Cup title, defeat...

Captains' day out! Skippers of 16 participating teams captured in one frame ahead of T20 World Cup,...

Captains' day out! Skippers of 16 participating teams captured in one frame ahead of T20 World Cup,...