Asia Cup 2022: Fazalhaq Farooqi bags 3-11 as Afghanistan bowl out Sri Lanka for 105

Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa (top-L) leaves the field after being dismissed as Afghan players celebrate during the Asia Cup T20I Group B match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 27, 2022 | Pic: AFP

Afghanistan bundled out Sri Lanka for a paltry 105 after opting to bowl in a Group B Asia Cup match on Saturday.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 29-ball 38, while Chamika Karunaratne made 31.

Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/11), Mohammad Nabi (2/14) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2/24) shared seven wickets among them for Afghanistan.

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3/11)