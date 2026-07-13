Ashleigh Gardner Accused By Estranged Wife Monica Wright Of Cheating With Teammate Georgia Voll Amid Reports Of Marriage Split | X

Australia women's vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has been accused of cheating by her estranged wife Monica Wright amid reports that the couple has separated. Wright reportedly made the allegation publicly on social media after reports about the breakdown of their marriage emerged.

According to the social media post, Wright claimed that Gardner had cheated on her with Australian teammate Georgia Voll. Gardner and Georgia, who are named in the allegation, had not publicly responded to the claim.

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The controversy came to light after reports said that Gardner and Wright had separated months after their marriage began to face problems. The couple got married in April 2025 after being together for around five years.

Reports claimed that things started to change during Australia's 2025 Women's ODI World Cup campaign in India. People close to Gardner reportedly noticed that something appeared different but initially believed it was because of the pressure of playing in a World Cup.

A source quoted in the reports claimed that Gardner later spoke to Wright after returning home. The conversation reportedly marked a major turning point in their relationship.

The couple had also reportedly been planning to start a family. However, those plans were cancelled following the breakdown of their relationship. A source claimed that Gardner later moved out of their home and left her wedding rings behind.

The reported separation is also said to have surprised people within Australian cricket. Wright reportedly remains close to several members of the Australian women's team.

The cheating allegation has now added another major twist to the reported split. However, the claims remain allegations and no public response confirming or denying them had been issued by Gardner yet.