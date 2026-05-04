Ashish Nehra's Wife Viral Celebration Steals Spotlight As Gujarat Titans Clinch Thrilling Win Over Punjab Kings During IPL 2026 Clash; Video

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A thrilling finish on the field turned into a viral moment off it during a recent Indian Premier League 2026 clash, as Gujarat Titans edged past Punjab Kings in dramatic fashion.

Chasing 164, Gujarat Titans sealed a four-wicket win with just one ball to spare, thanks to a last-over six from Washington Sundar, capping off a nail-biting encounter. But while the match itself had fans on the edge of their seats, it was a spontaneous celebration in the stands that truly stole the spotlight.

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Cameras quickly zoomed in on Rushma, wife of Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra, as she erupted in joy following the winning shot. Jumping, cheering, and celebrating with unfiltered excitement, her reaction captured the raw emotion of the moment and instantly resonated with viewers online.

Within minutes, clips of her “wild celebration” began circulating across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention. Fans praised the authenticity of her reaction, with many calling it one of the most relatable and heartwarming moments of the season.

The viral clip added a lighter, human touch to an already intense contest. In a tournament often defined by high-pressure performances and tactical battles, moments like these highlight the passion and emotional investment that extend beyond the boundary ropes.