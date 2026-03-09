‘Asali Champions’: Netizens React As India Make History With 3rd T-20 World Cup Triumph

India lifted its third T-20 World Cup title in a high voltage clash against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar Yadav and company showcased a power-packed performance with both bat and bowl. After posting a huge target of 256 runs in the first innings, team India managed to all out Kiwis on 159 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was announced as player of the match for his clinical bowling spell while Sanju Samson became the player of the tournament for his thrilling innings in cruckal matches.

Netizens Reacts to India’s World Cup Win:

