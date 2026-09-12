Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina US Open 2026 Final: Date, Time, Prize Money, Where To Watch In India

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina US Open 2026 Final | US Open/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will square off in the women’s singles final of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Saturday, September 12. The blockbuster clash will see the defending champion take on the player who defeated her in the Australian Open final earlier this year. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM local time in New York, which translates to 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 13, in India.

Sabalenka booked her place in the final with a dominant 7-5, 6-2 victory over Jessica Pegula. The Belarusian is now one win away from completing a hat-trick of consecutive US Open titles, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams between 2012 and 2014. The 28-year-old has also reached the final at Flushing Meadows for the fourth consecutive year and will be aiming to add a fifth Grand Slam singles title to her collection.

Rybakina, meanwhile, battled past Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the other semi-final. The Kazakhstani player recovered after losing the opening set to secure her place in her first US Open final. She is also guaranteed to become the new WTA world No. 1 when the rankings are updated after the tournament, ending Sabalenka’s 99-week reign at the top.

The final will be the 18th meeting between Sabalenka and Rybakina, with Sabalenka leading their overall head-to-head 10-7. Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in the 2026 Australian Open final, while Sabalenka will look to respond on the biggest stage in New York.

The two players bring contrasting styles to the contest. Sabalenka’s aggressive baseline game, powerful groundstrokes and relentless intensity will face Rybakina’s composed approach, huge serve and clean ball-striking. With both players having spent relatively little time on court en route to the final, the contest promises to be a battle of power, precision and mental strength.

Prize Money

The winner of the women’s singles final will receive a record $5.5 million in prize money, while the runner-up will earn $2.8 million. The 2026 US Open is offering a total player compensation package of $108 million, the largest in the tournament’s history.

When and where to watch in India: The Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina US Open 2026 final will be played on Saturday, September 12, at 4:00 PM local time in New York. In India, the match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 13. Indian viewers can watch the US Open on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.