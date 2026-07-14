Aryna Sabalenka Turns Heads in Blue Bikini During Romantic Mykonos Getaway After Wimbledon Exit

Aryna Sabalenka is making the most of her break following the 2026 Wimbledon Championships with a sun-soaked vacation in Mykonos, Greece. The 28-year-old Belarusian tennis star was spotted enjoying quality time with her fiancé, Georgios Frangulis, on Friday, July 10. The couple embraced, strolled along a floating dock, and cooled off with dips in the crystal-clear waters of the Aegean Sea.

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Sabalenka looked relaxed in a light blue bikini, while Frangulis kept it casual in black swim shorts as the pair shared affectionate moments throughout the day. They were photographed hugging, chatting, and walking hand in hand, offering a glimpse into their romantic island escape. Later, the couple headed to Roka on Paraga Beach, where they enjoyed a leisurely lunch together.

The holiday comes shortly after Sabalenka's Wimbledon campaign ended in the Round of 16. The former world No. 1 was knocked out of the tournament by American star Naomi Osaka on July 5, bringing her Grand Slam run to an early close. With the grass-court season now behind her, Sabalenka appears to be taking time to recharge before returning to the tour.

Sabalenka and Frangulis announced their engagement in March after dating for two years. Since making their relationship public, Frangulis has frequently supported the tennis star from the stands during major tournaments and celebrated key moments in her career. Their latest getaway reflects a well-deserved break, with the couple embracing some downtime together before Sabalenka begins preparations for the next phase of the tennis season. She will return to action in the US Open later this year.