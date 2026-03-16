Aryna Sabalenka Playfully Places Her Pet Dog Inside Ice Cooler After Beating Elena Rybakina At Indian Wells; Video

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In a funny and heartwarming post‑match moment that has delighted fans worldwide, Aryna Sabalenka, fresh off her thrilling victory over Elena Rybakina in the 2026 BNP Paribas Open final, shared a hilarious celebration involving her new puppy Ash.

Sabalenka had just sealed one of the biggest titles of her career in a gripping three‑set battle against Rybakina, clinching the win 3‑6, 6‑3, 7‑6(6) in the desert heat of Indian Wells, California. The world No. 1 finally captured the elusive Indian Wells crown after previous heartbreaks, a milestone she described as one of the highlights of her tennis journey.

A Viral Celebration with Puppy Ash

Following the victory, cameras caught a playful moment as Sabalenka brought her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Ash, onto the court to celebrate. In the scorching temperatures that tested both players’ endurance throughout the day, Sabalenka briefly placed her beloved pet inside a cooler filled with ice, a quirky attempt to help the pup cool off and escape the intense desert sun.

The amusing scene quickly made the rounds on social media, with tennis fans around the world sharing and laughing at the unexpected sight. Fans were quick to react, with many commenting on how the interaction highlighted Sabalenka’s love for her pet and her ability to enjoy the moment after a major triumph.

Bizarre! Aryna Sabalenka Hilariously Dunks Her Head Inside Cooler After Beating Elena Rybakina At Indian Wells; Video

Aryna Sabalenka delivered not just a spectacular win but also a memorable funny moment at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, US. After securing her long‑awaited women’s singles title with a thrilling 3–6, 6–3, 7–6(6) victory over Elena Rybakina in the final, Sabalenka capped off her huge win with an amusing celebration that quickly went viral online.

In one of the most talked‑about scenes post‑final, the world No. 1 was seen sticking her head into a cooler on court, seemingly to cool off after the brutal desert heat and the intense battle in the final. The quirky moment showed a lighter side to the fiery competitor, who looked relieved and playful as she dunked her head into the ice‑filled cooler, delighting fans and commentators alike.

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The celebration came after Sabalenka overcame a challenging match in the California sun, where temperatures soared and physical endurance was tested. The cooler moment quickly spread across social media, with fans laughing and sharing clips of the unconventional post‑victory ritual.