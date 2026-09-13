Aryna Sabalenka Earns More Than ₹ 25 Crore As US Open 2026 Runner-Up Despite Losing Final To Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka Earns More Than ₹ 25 Crore As US Open 2026 Runner-Up | US Open/Aryna Sabalenka/X/Instagram

Aryna Sabalenka took home $2.8 million in prize money after finishing runner-up at the 2026 US Open. The Belarusian star missed out on a historic third consecutive title at Flushing Meadows after losing to Elena Rybakina in the women’s singles final.

Rybakina defeated the two-time defending champion 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in a hard-fought final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The victory earned Rybakina her maiden US Open title, while Sabalenka had to settle for the runner-up prize despite reaching her fourth consecutive final at the tournament.

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The $2.8 million payout came from a record US Open prize pool of $108 million for 2026. The tournament offered $5.5 million to both the men’s and women’s singles champions, while the runners-up received $2.8 million.

Sabalenka had entered the tournament as the two-time defending champion and was bidding to become only the third woman in the Open Era to win three consecutive US Open titles. She had extended her winning streak at Flushing Meadows before Rybakina ended her run in the final.

Despite missing out on the title, Sabalenka’s $2.8 million runner-up cheque adds another significant payday to her career earnings. Rybakina, meanwhile, collected the record $5.5 million winner’s prize along with her third Grand Slam title and the world No.1 ranking.