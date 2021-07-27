Artistic gymnastics women – Can Simone Biles extend USA's Olympic gold streak? All you need to know

All eyes will be on USA’s Simone Biles when she enters the Ariake Gymnastics Centre for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around final on Thursday. The 24-year-old is the reigning champion from 2016 Rio Olympics.

The American, however, will be up against some tough competition in the field of 24, which includes her own USA team-mate Sunisa Lee.

In qualifying, Simone Biles was far from her usual best but did enough to top the standings with a total of 57.731 across the four apparatus’ – vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade finished second with 57.399 followed by Lee at third, according to Olympics.com website.

ROC’s Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova also finished with scores over 57 in the qualifiers and will have an eye on upsetting Biles for the top podium.

British twin sisters, Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova, will also be competing in the final.

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak did not make the cut for the finals after ranking a lowly 79th out of 80 participants in the qualification round.

Gymnasts who qualified for the Tokyo 2020 artistic gymnastics women’s all-around final

1. Simone Biles (USA)

2. Rebeca Andrade (Brazil)

3. Sunisa Lee (USA)

4. Angelina Melnikova (ROC)

5. Vladislava Urazova (ROC)

6. Nina Derwael (Belgium)

7. Tang Xijing (China)

8. Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (France)

9. Jessica Gadirova (Great Britain)

10. Lu Yufei (China)

11. Zsofia Kovacs (Hungary)

12. Jennifer Gadirova (Great Britain)

13. Carolann Heduit (France)

14. Elisabeth Seitz (Germany)

15. Alice D'Amato (Italy)

16. Roxana Popa (Spain)

17. Brooklyn Moors (Canada)

18. Mai Murakami (Japan)

19. Ellie Black (Canada)

20. Jutta Verkest (Belgium)

21. Martina Maggio (Italy)

22. Lee Yun-seo (South Korea)

23. Giulia Steingruber (Switzerland)

24. Kim Bui (Germany)

Tokyo 2020 artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around final, schedule and India start times

All times are India Standard Times (IST)

July 29, Thursday

Women’s Individual All-Around Final – 4:20 PM onwards

Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around final live in India?

Tokyo Olympics artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around final will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics will be available on Sony Liv.

Live broadcast subject to Sony Sports Network.