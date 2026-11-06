Arthur Fils Rushes To Comfort Crying Ball Girl After Taylor Fritz's Serve Accidentally Hits Her During Paris Masters | Video

Arthur Fils Rushes To Comfort Crying Ball Girl | Tennis TV/Instagram

French tennis star Arthur Fils won widespread appreciation for his heartwarming gesture after a ball girl was accidentally struck by Taylor Fritz's serve during their third-round encounter at the Paris Masters 2026 on Thursday, November 5.

The incident took place during one of Fritz's early service games. The American's serve was called out by the automated line-calling system, but the ball ricocheted off the wall and struck a ball girl in the face as she attempted to collect it. The young girl appeared visibly shaken and was seen in tears following the unfortunate incident.

Arthur Fils Rushes To Comfort Crying Ball Girl

Noticing what had happened, Fils immediately stopped and rushed towards the ball girl to check on her. The Frenchman placed a comforting arm around her and escorted her off the court so that she could receive medical attention. His thoughtful gesture drew applause from the home crowd, with spectators appreciating the 22-year-old's sportsmanship.

While Fils won hearts with his gesture, the Frenchman's performance on the court did not go according to plan. Taylor Fritz defeated the home favourite 6-3, 6-4 to advance further in the tournament.

Despite suffering a straight-sets defeat, Fils' compassionate response to the unfortunate incident became one of the most memorable moments of the Paris Masters encounter.

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