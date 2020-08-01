Arsenal vs Chelsea: Where and when to watch the FA Cup final live in India

Chelsea and Arsenal are all set to go head-to-head in the FA Cup final clash on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea secured a place in the final by getting the better of Manchester United 3-1 while Arsenal stunned Manchester City 2-0 to enter the championship clash.

Lampard, who won the trophy four times with Chelsea as player, now has a chance to lead them to glory as their manager. According to the Englishman, 'The Blues' stand a good chance of winning the title this time around.

"Winning the Cup still means the same. It stays with you for life," Lampard told reporters via videoconference as per Daily Mail.

"If you win this title, it stays with you forever. If we can find the standards we have found this season then we have a really good chance to win.

"It would be a boost but then any experience of a cup final for young players is a good one anyway," he said.

"There is a different feel to a cup final as there is a necessity to win. That can change the feel of the game," he added.

Arsenal, however, hold the record for most FA Cup wins as they have lifted the title a record 13 times. Manchester United come a close second with 12 titles while Chelsea complete the top-three with eight trophies.

"Everyone's worked so hard since I joined here to try to bring this club back to winning titles so if we can achieve that, I will be delighted," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters ahead of the clash.

"But not for myself, for the players and the club that has been through some very difficult moments in the last few seasons. And as well for our fans because they really deserve for us to give them some joy and nice moments," he added.

Here are all the details about Arsenal vs Chelsea:

When will the Arsenal vs Chelsea take place?

The match will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Where will the Arsenal vs Chelsea match take place?

The match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

What time will the Arsenal vs Chelsea match begin?

The match will begin at 10:0 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Arsenal vs Chelsea match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on SonyLIV.