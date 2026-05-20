Arsenal Stars Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice & Jurrien Timber Spotted Celebrating Premier League Triumph With Fans Outside Emirates Stadium | Video

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An Arsenal supporter witnessed emotional scenes outside the Emirates Stadium at around 5 am after Arsenal F.C. players were seen celebrating their Premier League title win with fans following a historic season-ending triumph.

The celebrations came after Arsenal were officially crowned champions, ending a long wait for league glory and sparking jubilant scenes across north London. Fans gathered outside the stadium in the early hours as players joined them to mark the achievement.

Key members of the squad, including Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber, were spotted celebrating alongside teammates and supporters. The players shared emotional moments with fans, taking photos, waving, and acknowledging the crowd that had stayed up through the night.

The spontaneous gathering outside the Emirates highlighted the strong bond between the squad and supporters, with celebrations continuing into the early morning hours after confirmation of the club’s title win. Arsenal’s triumph was widely celebrated as a landmark moment, marking the end of a long wait for domestic league success.