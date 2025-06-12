Arsenal Goalkeeper David Raya Dresses As Air Stewardess, Serves Cookies to Passengers on Flight to Las Vegas; Check Photos

Image: David Raya/Instagram

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya had a fun and unforgettable start to his stag do by dressing up as an air stewardess during a flight to Las Vegas. The 29-year-old, who got engaged to model Tatiana Trouboul in October, waited until the end of the football season to celebrate his bachelor party.

Now, with the season over following Spain's Nations League final defeat to Portugal, Raya finally got the chance to let loose with his friends. During their flight to Vegas, Raya put on a full air stewardess outfit, complete with a big smile, and was seen serving cookies to passengers. Photos from the trip show him clearly enjoying the moment, sharing laughs with his travel group.

He was joined on the flight by his brother Oscar, Spanish comedian Tomas Garcia Serrano, and several LaLiga footballers, including Getafe's Diego Rico and Rayo Vallecano's Adri Embarba and Unai Lopez. After landing in Las Vegas, the group posed for photos

Raya also shared snaps from the Vegas Strip and from a pool party, where he relaxed with friends after a long season.

Raya and Trouboul's wedding date is currently unknown. The couple have been together since 2021, but did not go public with their relationship until the following year.Trouboul hails from Barcelona, but now lives in London with Raya, having moved her life across to the UK to support the Arsenal shot-stopper.

David Raya's season with Arsenal

Raya had a strong year on the pitch too, finishing as the Premier League Golden Glove winner alongside Nottingham Forest’s Matz Sels. Now, with some time off, he’s enjoying his stag do and spending quality time with Trouboul before returning to Arsenal for pre-season training next month.

He could face increased pressure for his place next season, with Arsenal set to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.However, he is still likely to remain Mikel Arteta's No 1 for now